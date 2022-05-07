Sunday Reading: May 8

Here’s this week’s reading list. Happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers out there.

The Washington Post: Supreme Court will investigate leaked draft of abortion opinion

The New Yorker: Of course the Constitution has nothing to say about abortion

Associated Press: Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

Reuters: Makers of Dawn dish soap, Heinz ketchup, Clorox boost defenses against store brand rivals

Bloomberg: U.S. trade deficit swells to record as goods imports surge

Route Fifty: The looming battle between states if Roe falls

The New York Times: Democrats plan a bid to codify Roe, but lack the votes to succeed

NPR: A popular program for teaching kids to read just took another hit to its credibility

The Wall Street Journal: Beer shows pricing muscle despite its underdog status

The New York Times: Need a Big Mac Out on the Tundra? There’s an App (and a Plane) for That.

Associated Press: COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise

Wired: Fast, cheap and out of control: Inside Shein’s sudden rise

The New York Times: American importers accuse shipping giants of profiteering

Associated Press: Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

The Washington Post: Zelensky spells out his vision of victory amid caution ahead of Russian holiday

The Economist: Bill Gates explains “How to prevent the next pandemic”

Reuters: Levi Strauss to reimburse abortion travel for employees

The New Yorker: The future of public parks

Associated Press: Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

The New York Times: The era of cheap and plenty may be ending

The Washington Post: Hacking Russia was off-limits. The Ukraine war made it a free-for-all.

L.A. Times: A bid to stop freeway expansions in California hits a roadblock: Organized labor

The Washington Post: Inside elite transfer admissions: From community college to U-Va.

Bloomberg: The e-bike effect is transforming New York City

Bloomberg Law: Justice Department unveils new environmental justice moves

The Washington Post: Many certificate programs don’t pay off, but colleges want to keep them

Reuters: U.S. construction spending rises less than expected in March

The New York Times: To tackle student debt, fix ineffective colleges (opinion)

