School board election results
Updated at 10 p.m. May 3
Preliminary results for the May 3 school board election are below.
According to unofficial results, Nathan Reiff, who was appointed to fill the vacancy after the death of former board chair Jan Cahill has been upset by newcomer Paige Turoski.
Unofficial results show incumbents Gordon Johnson and Mark Finnicum holding their seats for another term.
For the one-year term:
- Bradley Anderson: 956
- Russell Herring: 3,089
- Scott Jablonski: 3,480
- Caitlyn Nash (dropped out): 1,011
- Amie Thompson: 4,035
For the three-year term:
- Brian Cayko: 5,614
- Mark Finnicum (incumbent): 6,276
- Gordon Johnson (incumbent): 6,737
- Rodney Meyers: 3,904
- Michael Nagel: 2,623
- Nathan Reiff (appointed in 2021 to fill vacancy): 5,057
- Paige Turoski: 5,795
According to the elections office, 34,508 ballots were mailed.
As of 10 p.m., 13,164 ballots had been processed.
The results are not considered final until the county has conducted a canvass and the County Commission certifies the results.
For comparison, in the November 2021 municipal election about 29,000 ballots were issued, according to the county elections office and of those, 13,976 were returned.
Jeff Gray, the current board chair, did not seek re-election.
Caitlyn Nash emailed The Electric on April 6 to say that after the Great Falls Education Association released its candidate endorsements that afternoon that she had decided to suspend her campaign and support Russell Herring.
The deadline for candidates to withdraw to be removed from the ballot was March 31, so Nash’s name remained on the ballot, according to the county elections office.
The ballot also included Great Falls Transit District candidates, which has two spots open.
Those results so far are:
- Carl Donovan: 5,300
- Ann Marie Meade: 5,745
- William Reese Jr.: 3,181