GFPD seeking information about downtown assault

The Great Falls Police Department is seeking witnesses for a weekend incident downtown.

Just after 1 a.m. May 1, officers were dispatched to a report of an injured person at 600 Central Ave., according to a GFPD release.

“Officers arrived to find a male laying in the street and suffering from significant injuries to the face and torso. The male was transported to the hospital where he continues to receive medical treatment,” according to the GFPD release.

Officer Stephanie Gondiero is investigating and looking for witnesses or downtown property owners that have cameras in the area that may have caught the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 406-455-8408, send GFPD a private message on their Facebook page or send an anonymous tip through the P3TIPS app.

