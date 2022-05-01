Sunday Reads: May 1
Happy weekend Great Falls, here’s this week’s reading list.
The Washington Post: Amazon shares plunge amid disappointing results
The Oklahoman: Abortion providers file suit after Oklahoma lawmakers send Stitt Texas-style abortion ban
NPR: A community of seed savers has a recipe to revive rare varieties of collard greens
The Washington Post: U.S. no longer in ‘full-blown’ pandemic phase, Fauci says
The Economist: Are emerging economies on the verge of another “lost decade”?
The Washington Post: Coronavirus has infected majority of Americans, blood tests indicate
The New York Times: Welcome to our city! Care to visit the museum?
NPR: University of California will waive tuition and fees for many Native American students
The Washington Post: Enrollment fell and fell again in schools that operated virtually
NPR: In a lawsuit, a group of Texas library patrons says a book ban amounts to censorship
NPR: In an effort to make schools greener, the White House is offering billions of dollars
Bon Appetit: This chef researches diners online—and cancels reservations if he sees “misbehavior”
Reuters: Unilever warns of more price hikes as cost pressures build
Toronto Star: Toronto plans affordable housing made of mass timber
NPR: California is investigating Big Oil for allegedly misleading the public on recycling
Associated Press: U.S.: Ukraine war ‘screams’ need to reject Russian energy
The New York Times: The real reason American doesn’t have enough truck drivers
Kaiser Health News: Shopping for space, health systems make over malls
The Atlantic: Why Americans are leaving downtowns in droves
The New York Times: Cities want to return to prepandemic life. One obstacle: transit crime.
Reuters: Analysis: U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom
The Washington Post: Secret surveillance court orders drop more than 50 percent since 2019
Chicago Tribune: The price kids pay: Schools and police punish students with costly tickets for minor misbehavior
The Washington Post: Some people with agoraphobia struggle as pandemic wanes
Kaiser Health News: At U.S. hospitals, a drug mix-up is just a few keystrokes away
Salon: From “Bad Vegan” to “King of the Hill,” how pop culture “others” health food (commentary)