City to consider new audit contract

City Commissioners will consider a new three-year audit contract.

Staff is recommending awarding the contract for audit services to Anderson ZurMuehlen at a cost of $52,000 for fiscal year 2022, $53,000 for fiscal year 2023 and $54,000 for fiscal year 2024 for a total of $159,000.

The city has contracted with AZ since 2016.

The contract with AZ for the last three fiscal years was $141,000 and the new contract is an increase of $18,000 or 12.76 percent, according to the city.

The city received two bids for audit services, one from AZ and one from Junkermier, Clark, Campenella and Stevens, or JCCS. Their bid was for a total cost of $251,750, according to the staff report.

There were two major requirements used in reviewing the proposals, according to the staff report:

the firm’s past experience and performance on comparable government engagements; and

the quality of the firm’s professional personnel’s experience to be assigned to the engagement and the quality of the firm’s management support personnel’s experience to be available for technical consultation

Those requirements were 70 percent of the selection process and cost was 30 percent, according to the staff report.

The city’s audit selection committee met on April 4 to review the proposals and recommended AZ. The Audit Committee met on April 19 to review the recommendation of the selection committee and also recommended AZ, according to the staff report.

“The selection committee and Audit Committee recommends AZ for several reasons. First, AZ had slightly more municipal auditing experience than JCCS based on the references provided. Additionally, AZ’s cost proposal was more attractive than the other proposal,” according to the staff report.

The Audit Committee includes the mayor, a city commissioner, city manager, finance director and a private citizen.

The audit contract is between the city, the auditor and the state.

