Montana State Fair concert lineup announced

The Montana State Fair has announced its 2022 concert lineup.

This year’s theme is ‘Family, Friends and Fun.’

Tickets are not yet on sale.

On July 30, Mini Pop Kids play at 5 p.m.

The Beach Boys play at 7 p.m. July 31.

Skillet plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

Chase Rice plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 5.

Dwight Yoakam plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 6.

