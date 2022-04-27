Great Falls library master planning underway

The Great Falls Public Library is working to develop a master plan and asking for community input through an online survey and focus groups.

In January, the commission approved a $68,000 contract to MMW Architects for the library master plan. The project is being funded by the library foundation.

The plan will help staff “design the future of public library service for Great Falls and Cascade County. A master plan helps communities create a vision of what they want to look like in the future. It is about making the connection between buildings, services, and community needs,” according to the library.

The online survey is available here.

Great Falls Public Library seeking proposals for master plan process

The following focus groups are planned:

Cascade County focus group: 4-5:30 p.m. May 2, Belt Performing Arts Center 58 Castner St, Belt,

Business Community focus group: 7-8:30 p.m. May 2, Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce 100 1st Ave. N.

Malmstrom Air Force Base focus group: 4-5:30 p.m. May 3, Arden G. Hill Memorial Library, 7356 4th Ave. N., Malmstrom

General community meeting: 7-8:30 p.m. May 3, Cordingley Room, Great Falls Public Library, 301 2nd Ave. N.

Parents and caregivers focus group: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 4, Cordingley Room, Great Falls Public Library

Seniors and general community meeting: 1:30-2:30 p.m. May 4, Great Falls Senior Center, 1004 Central Ave.

