County accepting applications for COVID relief funds

Cascade County is accepting applications for its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA, funds.

The county will receive $15.8 million in direct federal ARPA funds, as well as $1.7 million through the state for water and sewer projects, according to the county.

The application and other materials are available here:

American Rescue Plan Act Guidance & Application Package

ARPA Funding Application (printable)

ARPA Funding Application (fillable)

For projects to be eligible, expenses must be incurred between March 3, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2024 and all funds must be expended and projects completed by Sept. 30, 2026, according to the county.

City finalizing plans for use of ARPA funds; beginning discussion of public safety levy

Applications should be submitted to the County Commission office at 325 2nd Ave. N., Room 111.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 23.

All applicants whose applications are deemed complete will be invited to present their requests to the commission on May 31 or June 3.

County holds need hearing for federal funds; approves COVID relief funds for water and sewer projects

The county expects to award the funds during their July 12 meeting.

According to the applications, the commission’s guiding principles and priorities for the funds are:

deployment of these funds such that they assist in the mitigation of COVID-19 damages without creating multiyear funding obligations for the county

provide one time capital to “jump start” long term sustainable projects that will improve the community

improve the capacity and compliance of area water and sewer districts

provide enhanced public access to county records and business processes via online access

assist with workforce and supportive housing services in Cascade County

enhance the capabilities of Montana Expo Park facilities

support for tourism and other COVID impacted industries

assist in the creation of sustainable job training programs in Cascade County

assist existing local providers with the expansion of high-speed internet capability into unserved and underserved areas

provide as necessary budgetary assistance to county departments directly impacted by COVID such as the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, City-County Health Department and Juvenile Detention Center

support as appropriate, one-time enhancements to a variety of nonprofit organizations serving our community

provide support for economic development and retention activities

other projects that fall within the scope of the federal ARPA guidance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

