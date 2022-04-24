ArtsFest Montana needs artists, sponsors

ArtsFest MONTANA is set for Aug. 12-19 and organizers have opened a call for artists and sponsors.

The Business Improvement District launched the mural festival in 2019 and has since installed 24 murals around the downtown area.

ArtsFest highlighting local vibrancy, ideas in action

“ArtsFest MONTANA has been highlighting the talents of local artists as well as bringing artists from around the continent as they have created meaningful and impactful murals around Downtown Great Falls,” according to the BID.

This year, the artist workshop is back to introduce Montana artists to installing large-scale projects.

Cameron Moberg, the event’s curator and internationally known muralist, will lead the workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12.

“Artists will leave this workshop with the tools they need to create large-scale projects – our goal is that these same artists will be involved in our future ArtsFest events,” according to the BID.

Some artists from the workshop may be selected to work collaboratively with Moberg on the installation of new murals this summer.

The workshop includes lunch and the registration fee is $25.

For the application, artists should email info@greatfallsbid.com or call 406-727-5430. The deadline is 12:30 p.m. June 15.

The BID is also seeking sponsorships for the event and anyone interested should contact the BID at the same email and phone for the artist application.

