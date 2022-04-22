Community band concerts this weekend

The Great Falls Municipal Band Association is presenting two free spring concerts this weekend.

The Community Jazz Band, under the direction of John Gemberling, performs at 7 p.m. April 23. The one-hour concert will feature a wide variety of pieces from 1920s swing to 1970s rock.

The Community Concert Band, under the direction of Ron Coons, performs at 2 p.m. April 24. The one-hour concert will feature music from the movie Captain America and from the Phantom of the Opera in addition to songs from Ireland and Scotland and a collage of familiar passages from the works of the Brooklyn-born composer Aaron Copland.

The concerts will be held at New Hope Lutheran Church, 3125 5th Ave. S.

The two bands are made up of instrumental musicians from Great Falls and the surrounding areas, including Fort Benton, Cascade, Choteau and other communities. Many of the band members are music teachers in area schools or are retired music teachers.

Any free-will offerings collected will be donated to the church, which provides the community band with a place to rehearse during the fall and spring.

