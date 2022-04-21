Neighborhood Council 4 meets next week

One neighborhood council meets April 25-29.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. April 28 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include Great Falls Police Department presentation, Downtown Safety Alliance, candidate meet and greet with Cascade County Sheriff candidate Jay Groskreutz and Cascade County Commissioner Don Ryan, council vacancy, and neighborhood concerns.

Parties interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2023.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

