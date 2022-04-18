MDT seeking comment on two proposed projects in the GF area

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to chip seal about 5.5 miles of Highway 87, about five miles southeast of Great Falls.

The project begins at the intersection of Secondary 227 and extends southeast for 5.5 miles ending near the intersection of Bob Gordan Lane.

Proposed work includes crack sealing the existing surface and applying a new seal and cover (chip seal) and pavement markings. The purpose of the project is to maintain the current condition of the roadway.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2023, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new Right-of-Way or utility relocations will be needed.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, 59403. Note that comments are for project UPN 9956000.

MDT is also seeking public comment on a proposal to apply a thin lift of asphalt about 6.5 miles of Highway 87, southeast of Armington Junction. The project begins a half mile south of Armington Junction and extends for 6.5 miles ending just past mile marker 7.

Proposed work includes sealing the existing roadway, filling ruts, and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal). Signing and pavement markings will be upgraded. The purpose of the project is to improve the condition of the roadway so that it remains in satisfactory condition in the near to mid-term.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2023, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new Right-of-Way or utility relocations will be needed.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, 59403. Note that comments are for project UPN 9955000.

Contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Combs at 406-778-2772 or Project Design Engineer RJ Snyder at 406-459-5294 for more information about either project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

