Sunday Reads: April 17

Here’s this week’s reading list. Happy Easter!

The Washington Post: In two years, a full solar eclipse will travel from Texas to Maine

The Washington Post: U.S. hunt for Russian oligarchs’ huge fortunes faces barriers offshore

The Virginian-Pilot: Norfolk unveils ‘massive’ school reconstruction plan funded by casino tax revenue

Council on Foreign Relations: How to protect the hops for girls’ education in Afghanistan

Bloomberg: Why ‘Vision Zero’ hit a wall

Netflix: Cities ask Netflix, Hulu, stream services to pay cable fees

The Washington Post: Poland builds a border wall, even as it welcomes Ukrainian refugees

Wired: The concrete jungle is turning green again

Reuters: Oklahoma governor signs near-total abortion ban, threatens prison for providers

The Atlantic: America created its own booster problems

The Washington Post: What should America do with its nuclear waste?

NPR: How much energy powers a good life? Less than you’re using, says a new report

Associated Press: Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

The Washington Post: Murder charges to be dropped for Texas woman arrested over abortion

The Economist: What happens if America’s Supreme Court overturns women’s right to abortion

The Washington Post: Prominent colleges see international applications surging

Reuters: Walgreens fed opioid addiction, Florida says as trial starts

The Wall Street Journal: Washington pledges funds for Wyoming hospital that challenged private equity

Associated Press: Efforts to make protective medical gear in U.S. falling flat

The Washington Post: Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ intended to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid

The New York Times: A 4-year degree isn’t quite the job requirement it used to be

The Washington Post: Transcript: Coronavirus: Impact on education with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona

Associated Press: NOAA: Potent heat-trapping methane increases at record pace

The Wall Street Journal: Cities take the lead in setting rules around how AI is used

