Law enforcement agencies executed three narcotics search warrants this morning, made multiple arrests

The Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Probation and Parole, the FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations served three narcotics related search warrants at residences on the 300 block of 8th Street South on April 14.

The warrants were served at:

317 8th St. S.

319 8th St. S.

327 8th St. S

During the operations, police contacted 20 people, including 12 in one of the residences, according to a release from GFPD.

Law enforcement made eight arrests, seven were for outstanding warrants.

City finalizing plans for use of ARPA funds; beginning discussion of public safety levy

Edward Joseph Usher, 56, was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs for having methamphetamine, according to the GFPD release.

Many of the agencies involved are assigned to the Rocky Mountain Drug Task Force and the search warrants were based on several narcotics related cases that involve the illegal possession and distribution of meth and fentanyl, according to GFPD.

City Commission has yet to prioritize crime task force recommendations, continues discussion

“The 300 block of 8th Street South has been an ongoing concern for police and community members. Today’s operation was part of an ongoing and coordinated effort to make a positive effect for the surrounding neighborhood and the Great Falls community,” according to the GFPD release.

Officials said enforcement is one aspect of addressing drugs in the community and that there are multiple addiction treatment programs in the area.

GFPD said that anyone with information regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics can contact the Russell Country Drug Task Force by calling 406-452-5818, or send tips by private message to the GFPD Facebook page.

Information can also be shared anonymously through the P3Tips app or online at P3Tips.com. If you allow push notifications in the phone app when submitting a tip, an investigator can contact you through the app and your phone number isn’t shared with the investigator, allowing you to remain anonymous, according to GFPD.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

