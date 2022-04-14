Great Falls man sentenced for distributing meth

Mark Edwin Abresch, 63, was sentenced on April 14 in federal court to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The Great Falls man pleaded guilty in October 2021 to possession with the intent to distribute meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

In court documents, the government alleged that Abresch distributed meth in the Great Falls community between September 2020 and April 2021. In a two-week period from the end of March to the beginning of April 2021, Abresch distributed more than 89 grams of meth in four controlled buys, according to court documents.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica Betley and Kalah Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Great Falls Police Department.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime.

The initiative involves federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focusing on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

