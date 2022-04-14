Downtown Summer Jam, 4th of July Hootenanny concerts released

The Downtown Summer Jam is returning this summer to downtown Great Falls.

The concerts are Wednesday nights at the corner of Central Avenue and 5th Street.

The first concert is June 15 with Canadian-American country singer-songwriter Meghan Patrick.

Patrick is a Juno Award winner and two-time CCMA Female Artist of the Year. Her singles have included “Still Loving You,” “Country Music Made Me Do It,” “The Bad Guy,” and include her number one hit “Walls Come Down.”

In concert, she’s shared the stage with Old Dominion, Lady A, Dwight Yoakam and Martina McBride.

On July 20, Scott Brown takes the stage with his Scooter Brown Band.

After two tours overseas as a U.S. Marine, Brown traded his guns in for guitars and hit the road. Defined as modern southern rock the band released American Son in late 2017 and was named Rolling Stone Country Artist to Watch.

Brown was featured as a finalist on USA Network’s “Real Country” in 2018 and was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year at the 3rd Annual Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards presented by iHeartRadio.

On Aug. 10, Cooper Alan brings his “Cooped Up Tour” to Great Falls.

The country artist’s singles include “New Normal,” “Tough Ones,” “Colt 45 (Country Remix),” and “Can’t Dance.”

Because of his streaming and live touring success, he was named a “Next Big Thing” artist by Music Row Magazine.

Tickets are $20 for each concert, or $40 for all three shows if purchased before April 17. After that, the price increases to $50 for all three shows.

Tickets are available to purchase at The Newberry box office downtown at 420 Central, or online.

Three local businesses, Enbar, Fat Tuesdays Casino and the Mighty Mo Brewing Co., started the Downtown Summer Jam in 2018.

The 4th of July Hootenanny is also returning this year featuring country rapper Colt Ford.

The free concert starts after the parade, which begins at 11 a.m.

Ford is a Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer, and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment.

By 2019, he had five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, including “Declaration of Independence” and “Thanks for Listening,” which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Rap and Independent charts.

Ford received a nomination in the category of “Vocal Event of the Year” at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “Cold Beer” with Jamey Johnson.

He’s collaborated with Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Jermaine Dupri, members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum.

Ford co-wrote Jason Aldean’s No. 1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s No. 1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide.”

The annual Hootenanny street festival will shut down multiple blocks of downtown with the stage at the intersection of 5th Street and Central Avenue. Food, beverage and alcohol vendors will be available.

Admission to the 4th of July Hootenanny is free for all ages thanks to local sponsors.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and this year’s proceeds go to NeighborWorks Great Falls.

