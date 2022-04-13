Waterfowl release pushed to Monday in Gibson Park

Updated 11 a.m. April 14

The annual waterfowl release in Gibson Park has been delayed to 10:30 a.m. April 18, due to weather.

Great Falls Park and Recreation Department will be releasing the birds from their winter quarters, the Honker Hilton, at the north end of Gibson Park, where staff has cared for them through the winter.

There’s an indoor pond in the building and staff feed the birds daily.

Once they’re released into Gibson Pond, staff continues to feed the birds daily.

For more information, contact Park and Rec at 406-771-1265.

