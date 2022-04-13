Portion of 12th Alley South will close for sewer main work

The City of Great Falls has contracted with M&D Construction for a sanitary sewer main project, beginning near the intersection of 14nd Street South and 12th Alley South and extend into 12th Alley South.

The construction activity will require temporary closure of 12th Alley South.

The contractor will be working in this area between April 18-29.

During the construction period this alley will be closed to through traffic.

Local access will be provided during construction.

The contractor will provide barricades and closure signs in the area of construction.

For more information about the project, contact Amanda Brownlee, civil engineer, at 406-771-1258.

