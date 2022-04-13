Great Falls woman sentenced to 14 months for wire fraud

Lynn Bapp Tempel, the finance manager for William Tempel Construction of Great Falls, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for embezzling more than $500,000 from a client.

On April 12, Tempel was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris. He also ordered restitution and set a restitution hearing for April 20 to determine what the about, but a plea agreement calls for Tempel to be responsible for complete restitution, which the government estimated is $519,524.

Great Falls woman to plead guilty to wire fraud for $565,000

Morris allowed Tempel to self-report to prison.

Tempel, 60, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to wire fraud.

The government alleged that Tempel managed the finances of William Tempel Construction, which was hired by the victim who paid $4.41 million for home construction, according to court documents.

Tempel stole money from the victim from 2013 to 2016, according to court documents, and didn’t admit the fraud when caught, but instead falsified 153 subcontractor invoices to cover the theft by inflating the amount of payment required.

In court documents, Tempel’s lawyers provided the court about two dozen letters in support of Tempel’s character and asking the court to consider that in her sentencing. Several letters discuss Tempel having to care for her son when he was diagnosed with cancer, and help care for her grandchildren. They write that she had made a mistake and believed it out of character from the woman they knew.

Among those who submitted letters were friends, family and owners of local businesses.

In his sentencing memo, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Weldon wrote that “her actions were intentional and calculated, meaning a heightened level of scrutiny is appropriate.”

Weldon also argued during sentencing that further wrongdoing have been uncovered and alleged that Tempel falsified IRS form 1099s for a family member, underreporting income for that family member by $399.525, allowing that relative to illegally receive Medicaid.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Great Falls Police Department.

