City hiring for summer Park and Rec position, releases Summer Guide
The City of Great Falls has released the 2022 Summer Guide with the Park and Recreation activities.
To be able to staff these activities, the City of Great Falls is actively hiring for summer positions and is looking to hire about 100 people for those positions.
“This is a great way for students to earn some money, work in team environment and learn some valuable life skills,” according to the city human resources department.
The city is hiring for a range of positions for the summer, including:
- lifeguard
- head lifeguard
- aquatics assistant
- concession manager
- concession cashier
- pool cleaner
- building monitor
- camp counselor
- lead counselor
- laborer (parks)
- laborer (natural resources)
Application may be completed online for any of the job postings here.