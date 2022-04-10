Alluvion closing drive-through COVID testing site on April 30

Since COVID-19 cases have decreased in Cascade County, Alluvion Health is closing its drive-through COVID testing site on April 30.

The drive-through testing site is at Montana Expo Park and will maintain the same hours through April 30, which are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2-6 p.m.

Beginning May 1, Alluvion will continue to provide PCR testing at the main clinic at 601 1st Ave. N.

Appointments are encouraged for individuals wishing to avoid long wait times. Appointments can be made in advance by calling 406-454-6973.

Locals can also get free at-home COVID test kits and N-95 masks at the drive-through site through April 30. The home test kits and masks will also be available at Alluvion’s main clinic downtown.

Alluvion also offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays from 1-6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Alluvion Health, and hours of operation, visit their website.

Mre information on COVID-19 symptoms and when to seek emergency care, is here.

