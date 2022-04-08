Road work starts in Black Eagle April 13

Cascade County has contracted with United Materials for an asphalt overlay in Black Eagle.

The project is due to poor road conditions, according to the county, and the first phase of the project is scheduled to begin April 13.

The first phase includes roads south of Smelter Avenue Northeast from 11th Street Northeast to 22nd Street Northeast, and Summit Drive.

Drivers are asked to be aware of work signs, detours, road closures and construction posted speed limits.

Sections of these roads are expected to be closed to all through traffic during the project and the county asks residents to remove vehicles from the street during the project.

For more information, contact the Cascade County Public Works office at 406-454-6920

