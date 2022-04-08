Four neighborhood councils meet April 11-15

Four neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. April 11 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, HD 26 candidate Marci Marceau, District Court Judge candidate Michele Levine, County Attorney and Sheriff’s Office presentation and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. April 12 in the Meadowlark School Library.

Agenda items include NeighborWorks CommUnity clean-up, Cascade County Sheriff candidate Jay Groskreutz, County Attorney and Sheriff’s Office presentation, HD 22 candidate Nick Henry, GFPS board candidate Rodney Meyers, Fox Farm speeding update and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. April 13 in the West Elementary Library.

Agenda items include NeighborWorks CommUnity clean-up, District Court judge Candidate Michele Levine, Sheriff’s Office presentation, County Commissioner Don Ryan, HD 22 candidate Nick Henry and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. April 14 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include District Court Judge candidate Michele Levine, County Commissioner Don Ryan, Downtown Safety Alliance and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

