Elevated fire danger today, Saturday

The National Weather Service office in Great Falls is warning of elevated grassland fire danger April 8-9 in the area.

Very warm and dry conditions are expected Friday afternoon in the 70s with low humidity and increasing winds.

In north central and southwest Montana, southwest wind gusts increasing to 20-30 miles per hour late Friday afternoon into the evening, according to NWS.

A cold front is to come through the area Friday night with scattered showers, gusty west winds and cooler temperatures, but the winds and continued low humidity will keep the grassland fire danger elevated, according to NWS.

The Grassland Fire Danger Index graphics included here use satellite derived “greenness” to estimated the percent of cured grass and may underestimated the amount of greenup that is underway in the area, according to NWS.

Active burning is open in Cascade County, but burn permits are required from the county. They are only for vegetative materials. Burning items including chemicals or synthetics such as rubber or plastic; dead animals; household garbage; and treated wood is prohibited.

That burn activity is available to view on the county website.

Burn permit applications require the applicant’s name, address, phone number, materials to be burned, resources available at the burn location, section, township, range, and the number of acres if applicable. Any special considerations are also included.

Under state law, the applicant is liable for any and all fire suppression costs and damages from an escaped or uncontrolled fire.

The county guidelines include not setting fires during periods of a burn permit when the weather or other conditions make it hazardous to do so; the permitte must have sufficient manpower, tools, and equipment at the burn site to control the fire; and the fire shall be watched by the permittee or his or her agent until no live embers or smoke remain from the fire.

