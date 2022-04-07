GFPD warning of fake pills cut with fentanyl, overdoses

The Great Falls Police Department issued a warning on April 7 about an increase of overdoses and overdoses resulting in death in the community due to fake Oxycodone pills cut with fentanyl.

GFPD and the Russell Country Drug Task Force said in a release that from Jan. 1 to March 31, there were 28 suspected overdoses with one resulting in death.

From April 1-5, there were five suspected overdoses including two deaths, according to GFPD.

So far, Narcan has been used at least 30 times so far this year, according to GFPD. Narcan is a medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose in an emergency.

“These incidents are ones that are known to law enforcement and there are likely several other overdoses and Narcan uses that have gone unreported,” according to GFPD.

GFPD officials said that the overdoses are the result of a “significant increase” of fake Oxycodone pills in Cascade County. The fake pills are small round light blue pills that commonly have the markings “M” and “30” on opposing sides, according to GFPD.

Street names for these pills include “blues,” “thirties” and “fetties,” according to GFPD.

“Criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake Oxycodone pills in crude, unregulated labs. Fake Oxycodone pills are pressed together using binding agents and varying amounts of fentanyl. Because the amount of fentanyl in these pills varies, users have no way of knowing the dosage they will receive,” according to GFPD.

Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine, according to GFPD and a lethal dose is two milligrams, equivalent to a few grains of salt.

Common paraphernalia found with fake Oxycodone and opiate use include syringes, aluminum foil with dark trails, spoons with burn marks, and “snort tubes,” according to GFPD.

Signs of an opioid overdose include unconsciousness or unresponsive, slowed or stopped breathing, snoring or gurgling sounds, cold or clammy skin, and discolored lips or fingernails, according to GFPD.

“If you encounter someone you suspect has overdosed, call 911 immediately, start CPR if needed, give Narcan if you have it, and once the person is breathing again, place them in the recovery position (on their side),” according to GFPD.

To assist in combating the distribution of fake Oxycodone pills or other illegal narcotics, contact the Russell Country Drug Task Force by calling 406-452-5818. Tips may also be sent by private message to the GFPD Facebook page.

Anonymous tips can be provided through the P3 Tip app, or by logging on to P3TIPS.COM. If you allow push notifications on your phone when submitting a tip, an investigator will be able to contact you through the app directly. Your phone number is not made available to the investigator, which allows you to remain anonymous, according to GFPD.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration partners with the local drug task force and also has a tip line.

