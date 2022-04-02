Sunday Reads: April 3

Happy weekend Great Falls, enjoy the sunshine.

NPR: Community college enrollment is down, but skilled-trades programs are booming

PBS News Hour: Why cities are piloting guaranteed income programs

The New York Times: A new city, built upon data, takes shape in South Korea

The Washington Post: What isn’t in the Constitution: A guide for tweeting senators

Associated Press: Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’

Vanity Fair: “This shouldn’t happen”: Inside the virus-hunting nonprofit at the center of the lab-leak controversy

The Washington Post: States’ solar fights pinpoint tensions between environmentalists and utility companies

Reuters: Analysis: Food stamp recipients are the new frontier for Target.com

NPR: Pink Floyd, a flamingo on the lam from a Kansas zoo since 2005, is seen again in Texas

The Washington Post: CDC to phase out border restrictions; increase in crossings expected

The Economist: Why Ukraine must win

Kaiser Health News: Pandemic funding is running out for community health workers

The New York Times: Ivermectin does not reduce risk of COVID hospitalization, large study finds

The Washington Post: In ‘social-emotional learning,’ right sees more critical race theory

The Washington Post: In Sardinia, a long-kept Italian pasta secret is now up for grabs

The Verge: The U.S. can’t seem to quit Russian uranium

Vice: Samsung will begin selling smartphone repair parts directly to customers

The Washington Post: Facebook paid GOP firm to malign TikTok

The New York Times: Soda and beer companies are ditching plastic six-pack rings

The Washington Post: Energy Dept. pushes heat pumps to reduce greenhouse emissions

Associated Press: U.S. seeks new lithium sources as demand for batteries grows

NPR: Free COVID tests and treatments no longer free for uninsured, as funding runs out

The Atlantic: The green-energy culture wars in red states

Reuters: E-scooters fall head over wheels for battery swapping

The Verge: Etsy sellers will go on strike in April and want customers to boycott

NPR: Sleeping with even a little bit of light isn’t good for your health, study shows

Task and Purpose: Why the Air Force Wounded Warrior program is a job from hell

NPR: Historians say explorers got it wrong: It’s not Machu Picchu, it’s Huayna Picchu

The New York Times: Woman are calling out ‘medical gaslighting’

NPR: A middle school called on Gordon Ramsay for help after being short on cooks

The New York Times: Can controlling vehicles make streets safer and more climate friendly?

The Washington Post: Make Sun Belt cities more like New York and Los Angeles

NPR: Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite governor’s veto

The Washington Post: Staying safe with frozen fruits and veggies

The Seattle Times: Toronto, the quietly booming tech town

The Washington Post: CDC: If you got J&J’s vaccine and booster, consider an mRNA shot now

Cities Today: MIT study suggests cities should coordinate ride-hailing

The New York Times: When ‘sir’ and ‘ma’am’ miss the mark: Restaurants rethink gender’s role in service

NPR: A federal judge dismisses a lawsuit that claimed Pop-Tarts aren’t strawberry enough

NPR: Rich companies are using a quiet tactic to block lawsuits: bankruptcy

The Atlantic: America’s hesitation is heartbreaking

The New York Times: Living with gusto despite a rare, fatal disease and hunting for answers

NPR: In a stunning victory, Amazon workers on Staten Island vote for a union

The Atlantic: Biden answered the 3 a.m. call

The New York Times: McDonald’s ice cream woes have inspired memes, mockery and now, a federal lawsuit

