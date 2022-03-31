Neighborhood council meetings April 4-8

Two Neighborhood councils meet April 4-8.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 7 p.m. April 6 in the Sunnyside School Library.

Agenda items include NeighborWorks Community Clean-up, Cascade County Sheriff candidate Jay Groskreutz, Downtown Safety Alliance, bylaw review and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 6:30 p.m. April 7 in the Riverview School Music Room.

Agenda items include Facebook update, Calumet update, committee reports, Little Free Library fundraising, neighborhood traffic concerns, County Attorney and Sheriff’s Office presentation, virtual meeting options and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

