County’s COVID numbers drop further; CCHD maintaining weekly reports

Cascade County’s COVID numbers have dropped to their lowest since last summer with only 17 new cases over the last week, bringing the cumulative today to 25,106.

There were no new COVID-related deaths over the last week, leaving the total death toll of county residents at 321, according to the weekly update from the City-County Health Department.

The new case rate is 3 per 100,000, which is the average of daily new cases over seven days and is calculated on Wednesdays.

The new positivity rate is 3.5 percent, according to CCHD and the community transmission level remained low for a second consecutive week.

There were two new breakthrough cases over the last week, according to CCHD, bringing the cumulative total to 2,851 since February 2021.

A breakthrough case is when a person who has been fully vaccinated tests positive for COVID. A person is considered fully vaccinated after completing the initial series of the vaccine, which is two doses for Pfizer and Moderna and one for Johnson and Johnson.

According to the state, there have been 94,873 doses of the COVID vaccines administered in the county and 38,204 people, or 50 percent of the eligible population, have been fully immunized.

As of March 28, there were two COVID patients hospitalized at Benefis Health System, one of whom was vaccinated, according to the hospital.

The state hasn’t updated its weekly COVID hospitalization report since March 14.

Last week, CCHD asked the public how often they wanted the COVID case update reports. CCHD has been posting them weekly on Wednesdays for months and the majority of those who responded to the poll asked that the agency continue giving weekly updates.

As of March 29, there were two active COVID cases associated with Great Falls Public Schools, according to the district.

