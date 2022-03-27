Sunday Reads: March 27

Happy weekend Great Falls, enjoy the sunshine!

Grist: Road salt is imperiling U.S. waterways. States might have a solution

The Washington Post: Latest version of omicron accounts for most new infections in many parts of the U.S., genomics testing shows

NPR: Nurses are frustrated by months-long delays to get licensed in some states

Associated Press: 20 days in Mariupol: The team that documented city’s agony

The New York Times: Cities lost population in 2021, leading to the slowest year of growth in U.S. history

The Washington Post: North Korea test-launches new, massive missile capable of reaching Washington

Council on Foreign Relations: The promise of digital activism—and its dangers

Smithsonian Magazine: The myth of Agent 355, the woman spy who supposedly helped win the Revolutionary War

NPR: This school wasn’t built for the new climate reality. Yours may not be either

The Economist: The new Russian cult of war

The Washington Post: Fewer hot showers, less meat: How retirees on fixed incomes are dealing with inflation

NPR: Skilled trade programs are booming after college enrollment dropped in the pandemic

The New York Times: Bitcoin miners want to recast themselves as eco-friendly

Axios: Experts call for more investment in wastewater surveillance

The New York Times: Utility bills piled up during the pandemic. Will shut-offs follow?

The New York Times: She opened a restaurant in New York at the start of the pandemic. Here’s how she survived.

The Washington Post: As it enters a third year, California’s drought is strangling the farming industry

The Wall Street Journal: Russia-Ukraine war adds pressure to already high food prices, threatening food security for millions

The Washington Post: U.S. cities will lose over 1.4 million street trees to insects by 2050

The New Yorker: Are we about to cure sickle-cell disease?

The Washington Post: Not just funnel clouds over fields: Tornadoes cut paths of devastation across U.S. cities

Route Fifty: Cities and towns across this state are electing female mayors at record rates

Politico: ‘We told you so!’ How the West didn’t listen to the countries that know Russia best

Associated Press: Homicide trial for ex-nurse’s medication error goes to jury

Axios: The next generation of aircraft will leave pilots on the ground

The Washington Post: White House officials say U.S. has exhausted funds to buy potential fourth vaccine dose for all Americans

The New York Times: She was a candidate to lead Levi’s. Then she started tweeting.

The Washington Post: Life underground: Ukrainian families make new homes in the Kharkiv subway

The Washington Post: Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state, dies at 84

