Utility payment window, customer service closure on Thursday mornings

The City of Great Falls utilities department payment window and customer service will be closed the first Thursday of each month from 8-10:15 a.m. for staff meetings and departmental training.

During this time, payments can be placed in the dropbox outside the Convention Center, processed online or over the phone by calling 406-727-7660 option 1 to make a payment and then option 1 for a utility payment.

Calls directed to utilities customer service will roll to voicemail and messages will be returned after 10:15 a.m. in the order in which they were received. Messages will be returned as quickly as possible, but expect delays due to the increased call volume.

The office closure will begin on April 7 from 8-10:15 a.m.

Questions may be directed to utilities customer service at 406-727-7660.

