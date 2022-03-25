Street sweeping March 28-31

Spring street sweeping is underway in the city and the schedule for March 28-31 is below.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather.

March 28: All streets from Park Drive North to 9th Street North; from 2nd Avenue North to 8th Avenue North. Also streets from 10th Street North to 13th Street North from 8th Avenue North to Central Avenue. Also 9th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.

All streets from Park Drive North to 9th Street North; from 2nd Avenue North to 8th Avenue North. Also streets from 10th Street North to 13th Street North from 8th Avenue North to Central Avenue. Also 9th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North. March 29: All avenues from Park Drive North through 13th Street North from 3rd Avenue North to River Drive North. Also 12th Avenue North from 15th Street North to River Drive North.

All avenues from Park Drive North through 13th Street North from 3rd Avenue North to River Drive North. Also 12th Avenue North from 15th Street North to River Drive North. March 30 : All streets from River Drive South through 8th Street South from 2nd Avenue South to 10th Avenue South and streets from 9th Street South to 13th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South. Also 3rd Avenue South from 2nd Street South to River Drive South.

: All streets from River Drive South through 8th Street South from 2nd Avenue South to 10th Avenue South and streets from 9th Street South to 13th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South. Also 3rd Avenue South from 2nd Street South to River Drive South. March 31: All avenues from 2nd Street South to 13th Street South from 3rd Avenue South to 9th Avenue South and 1st and 2nd Avenue South from 9th Street South to 13th Street South.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

