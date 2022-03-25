Historic preservation award nominations open

The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission is accepting nominations for this year’s historic preservation awards.

Nominations are due by April 12 and the HPAC will select winners from the nominations during their April meeting to be awarded in May.

Awards are for projects and people who have restored, protected or shared the story of local historic places.

It will be the first in-person award ceremony since 2019.

Since 2001, the HPAC has been presenting annual awards to the people and projects doing preservation work in the community.

Since then, more than 80 awards have been given to a range of recipients, including tradesmen, property owners, nonprofits, and coalitions for building restorations, mastery of a craft, stewardship, research, and more, according to HPAC.

