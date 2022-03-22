County election filing closed, primary set for June 7

Filing for the county elections closed March 14.

The primary election is June 7.

On the county ballot this year are the county commission seats for District 1, a six-year term, which is currently held by Joe Briggs; and the unexpired term for the District 3 seat, currently held by Don Ryan for the remaining two years.

Few candidates have filed so far for county elections

The District 3 seat was vacated by Jane Weber in January 2021 and the other two commissioners selected Ryan to fill the seat until the next election when he has to run to keep the seat.

The filing fee for commission seats is $342.65.

Filing for county elections opens Jan. 13

According to state statute, “a person may not be elected as a member of a board of county commissioners unless the person has resided in the county and the district for at least two years immediately preceding the general election,” to run for a county commission seat.

Both Briggs and Ryan have filed for re-election.

Briggs has served on the commission since 2005.

State delays implementation of new election management system

Lori Cox had filed to run against Briggs, but the county elections office and county attorney’s office determined she did not meet the residency requirement under state law.

Filing closes 5 p.m. March 24 for the school district elections.

More candidates file for May school board election

The write-in deadline for the federal primary election is 5 p.m. April 4.

Cascade County will be one of several counties that will run parallel tests for every election this year with Montana Votes on the live side and ElectMT on the test side, according to the county elections office.

Commission District 1

Joe Briggs (incumbent)

Commission District 3

Don Ryan (incumbent)

Rae Grulkowski

Justice of the Peace

Dave Phillips (appointed August 2021 to fill vacancy)

Eric Bailey

Clerk and Recorder/Auditor/Surveyor

Rina Fontana Moore (incumbent)

Sandra Merchant

County Attorney

Josh Racki (incumbent)

Public Administrator

Gerald W Boland (incumbent)

Sheriff

Jay Groskreutz

Jesse Slaughter (incumbent)

County Treasurer and Supt of Schools

Diane Heikkila (incumbent)

Cascade County Conservation (2 seats)

Tracy Wendt

Kathie Lahti

Transit District (2 seats)

Ann Marie Meade

Carl J Donovan

William Reese Jr

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

