Sunday Reads: March 20

Here’s this week’s reading list, enjoy the sunshine this weekend!

Montana Free Press: Study argues pro-duplex zoning would ease Montana housing crunch

NPR: 6 in 10 teachers experienced physical violence or verbal aggression during COVID

The Atlantic: The great American antler boom

NPR: Better air in classrooms matters beyond COVID. Here’s why schools aren’t there yet

Associated Press: Liberal U.S. cities change course, now clearing homeless camps

The Washington Post: Justice Department reports more than $8 billion in alleged fraud tied to federal coronavirus aid programs

NPR: Netflix plans to start charging for password sharing, and customers aren’t happy

The Washington Post: What is potassium iodide? The drug is in demand as Russia’s invasion stokes radiation fears.

Wired: Cars are going electric. What happens to the used batteries?

The New York Times: Cities move to sever ‘Sister City’ ties with Russian governments

NPR: Do masks in school affect kids’ speech and social skills?

Wired: The nuclear reactors of the future have a Russia problem

Governing: Public meetings thwart housing reform where it is needed most

Grist: How a breakthrough in geothermal could change our energy grid

Axios: Universities begin to pull their Russia investments

The Washington Post Magazine: Why pursue a career in the humanities?

The New York Times: The next level in sustainability: Nature restoration

Grist: The census undercounted people of color. Here’s what that means for environmental justice.

The New York Times: As virus data mounts, the J.&J. vaccine holds its own

The Washington Post: Senate votes unanimously to make daylight saving time permanent

PBS News Hour: Arizona’s privatized prison health care has been failing for years. A new court case could change that

Associated Press: VA proposal to close rural health clinics spurs opposition

The Washington Post: Meal-kit delivery companies flourished early in the pandemic, but are struggling now

The Charlotte Observer: Less parking? Yes, it makes sense in some North Carolina cities (opinion)

The New York Times: I followed the lives of 3,290 teenagers. This is what I learned about religion and education. (opinion)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

