Sunday Reads: March 20
Here’s this week’s reading list, enjoy the sunshine this weekend!
Montana Free Press: Study argues pro-duplex zoning would ease Montana housing crunch
NPR: 6 in 10 teachers experienced physical violence or verbal aggression during COVID
The Atlantic: The great American antler boom
NPR: Better air in classrooms matters beyond COVID. Here’s why schools aren’t there yet
Associated Press: Liberal U.S. cities change course, now clearing homeless camps
The Washington Post: Justice Department reports more than $8 billion in alleged fraud tied to federal coronavirus aid programs
NPR: Netflix plans to start charging for password sharing, and customers aren’t happy
The Washington Post: What is potassium iodide? The drug is in demand as Russia’s invasion stokes radiation fears.
Wired: Cars are going electric. What happens to the used batteries?
The New York Times: Cities move to sever ‘Sister City’ ties with Russian governments
NPR: Do masks in school affect kids’ speech and social skills?
Wired: The nuclear reactors of the future have a Russia problem
Governing: Public meetings thwart housing reform where it is needed most
Grist: How a breakthrough in geothermal could change our energy grid
Axios: Universities begin to pull their Russia investments
The Washington Post Magazine: Why pursue a career in the humanities?
The New York Times: The next level in sustainability: Nature restoration
Grist: The census undercounted people of color. Here’s what that means for environmental justice.
The New York Times: As virus data mounts, the J.&J. vaccine holds its own
The Washington Post: Senate votes unanimously to make daylight saving time permanent
PBS News Hour: Arizona’s privatized prison health care has been failing for years. A new court case could change that
Associated Press: VA proposal to close rural health clinics spurs opposition
The Washington Post: Meal-kit delivery companies flourished early in the pandemic, but are struggling now
The Charlotte Observer: Less parking? Yes, it makes sense in some North Carolina cities (opinion)
The New York Times: I followed the lives of 3,290 teenagers. This is what I learned about religion and education. (opinion)