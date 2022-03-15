Man arrested after downtown standoff

A man was arrested in relation to a domestic situation that resulted in a standoff on March 14 that lasted nearly six hours.

Around 5:15 p.m. March 14, Great Falls Police officers were dispatched to take a report of domestic abuse. As part of the investigation, they attempted to make contact with the male suspect at his residence on the 500 block of 4th Street South to take a report of domestic abuse.

City asks feds for more public safety resources; continues discussion of task force recommendations

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Nathaniel Leeson, refused to answer the door to speak with officers, according to GFPD.

At about 9 p.m., GPFD activated its High Risk Unit, or HRU, to aid removing Leeson from the house.

“Members of the HRU worked tirelessly to gain compliance from the suspect, but he refused any communication or compliance with officers’ lawful orders,” according to GFPD.

City Commission has yet to prioritize crime task force recommendations, continues discussion

Around 10 p.m., a number of city residents heard what resembled explosions, which were tactics used by HRU to gain entry into the house.

Around 11 p.m., HRU members made entry into the house and took Leeson into custody, according to GFPD, and transported him to the Cascade County Adult Detention Center.

Leeson was charged with felony strangulation of partner or family member; misdemeanor partner family member assault; and misdemeanor unlawful restraint, according to GFPD.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

