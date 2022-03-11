Business Bites: Tire store for old Prime Cut site; new coffee shop planned; Great Falls Clinic expanding; housing summit is March 15; Malmstrom awards contract

Prime Cut

A Les Schwab Tire Center is being built on the former Prime Cut site at 3219 10th Ave. S.

The city deemed the building permit application complete this week, according to city planning.

The project includes demolition and a new concrete block building for the site with a showroom, offices, six service bays and tire storage, according to the application.

The project is an estimated $2.35 million, according to the application.

In 2018, O’Reilly Auto Parts was planning a new store on the site to replace their location a few blocks down, but that plan changed.

Coffee Republic

A new coffee shop is planned for 3615 10th Ave. S.

The city planning office received a permit application for a remodel of the former Gabe’s Auto Sales location into a Coffee Republic.

The project is an estimated $150,000, according to the application.

Great Falls Clinic

The Great Falls Clinic Hospital is breaking ground in May on a $58 million expansion of its 19-inpatient bed hospital.

The hospital is located on the 12-acre, Great Falls Clinic campus directly attached to the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center.

The hospital is a two-story facility featuring three operating rooms, 19 inpatient beds and seven emergency room bays, that opened in early 2016.

The hospital is currently about is approximately 60,000 square feet.

The expansion plans are set in three phases to add 58,800 square feet to the existing facility, bringing it to a total of about 117,800 square feet, according to a release.

Phase one will consist of building the new hospital tower, which will include a cardiac diagnostic and intervention suite, 10-bed intensive care unit and procedural space. The second floor will include an 18-bed inpatient medical/surgical unit and the upper floor will serve as administrative spaces but will be shelled to add an additional 18-inpatient beds in the future, according to a release.

Phase one is scheduled for completion in August 2023.

Phase two involves the expansion of the west wing, which will include a new high complexity laboratory, pharmacy space, expanded sterile processing and two operating rooms.

Phase two is scheduled for completion in January 2024.

Phase three will include interior renovations to accommodate growth in the clinical spaces and will include updates to the cafeteria, central supply, emergency department, and support services, according to a release.

Phase three completion is tentative based on the first two phases, according to the clinic.

Construction will not interrupt existing patient care or scheduled surgeries and the hospital will operate normally, according to the release.

Housing Summit

The Great Falls Development Authority, NeighborWorks Great Falls and the Great Falls Association of Realtors are hosting a housing summit March 15 from 9-11 a.m. at Great Falls College MSU in room B101.

The event is a follow-up to the housing assessment study that GFDA recently released.

The event will review the housing study findings and include a question and answer period; information about housing projects underway this year; and an employer led housing demand panel.

Register here.

Malmstrom Air Force Base

The 341st Contracting Squadron awarded a $588,000 contract to replace sump pumps at Malmstrom air Force Base to James Talcott Construction.

The period of performance for this award is 120 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed, according to a Malmstrom release.

“Unless otherwise stated, the bidding for this contract was open to all contractors and the contract was awarded based on performance-price trade-off to provide the best value to the government,” according to the base.

