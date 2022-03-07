More candidates file for May school board election

Filing for school board seats opened in December and closes March 24 for the May 3 ballot.

Filing for county elections opens Jan. 13

There are four seats are up for election:

Three seats that represent both elementary and secondary districts on the board for three years through May 2025. Anyone interested in these positions must live within the Great Falls Public School District boundary. The positions are currently held by Mark Finnicum, Jeff Gray, and Gordon Johnson.

One seat, a one-year position to fill out the remainder of Jan Cahill’s term. Nathan Reiff was appointed by the board to fill the vacancy until the next regular election.

Jeff Gray, the current board chair, is not seeking re-election.

Several more candidates have filed since our last update.

Four school board seats on May ballot, filing opens Dec. 9.

The following have filed for the one-year term:

Bradley Anderson

Russell Herring

Scott Jablonski

Caitlyn Nash

Amie Thompson

The following have filed for the three-year term:

Brian Cayko

Mark Finnicum (incumbent)

Gordon Johnson (incumbent)

Rodney Meyers

Michael Nagel

Nathan Reiff (appointed in 2021 to fill vacancy)

Paige Turoski

Trustees are required to call for an election by Feb. 22 with a resolution stating the date of the election, the purpose of the election, whether the election will be by mail or poll, and the voting locations. Trustees approved the resolution during their Jan. 24 meeting.

Reiff appointed to school board; GFPS piloting arts programs; District concerned about teacher shortage

By April 1, the board must pass a resolution stating levy amounts if the board decides to run a levy election. No such decision has been made yet. That’s also the deadline for trustees to declare the election by acclamation and cancel the election if the number of candidates filing is equal to or less than the number of open trustee positions.

Ballots will be mailed April 18.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

