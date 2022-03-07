Mainwaring selected as new GFPS assistant superintendent

Jaclyn Mainwaring has been selected as the new assistant superintendent for elementary education at Great Falls Public Schools.

The district announced the selection on March 7 and the school board will be asked to approved her appointment during their next regular meeting, which is scheduled for March 14.

Mainwaring will replace Ruth Uecker, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Mainwaring has been with GFPS since 2000 and is currently the principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary School, where she has been since 2012.

Prior to that Mainwaring was a teacher on special assignment, a behavior/intervention specialist and a special education teacher.

Mainwaring is a licensed clinical professional counselor, and she serves on the Cascade County C.A.S.A. board of directors along with the HANDS board of directors, according to a GFPS release.

Mainwaring holds a master’s degree in counselor education from MSU-Northern, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D. She has an endorsement in education administration from the University of Montana.

