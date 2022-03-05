Sunday Reads: March 6
Here’s this week’s reading list. Have a great week Great Falls!
Associated Press: Reading Putin: Unbalanced or cagily preying on West’s fears?
NPR: Purdue Pharma, Sacklers reach $6 billion deal with state attorneys general
Missoulian: State commission votes to allow new garbage hauling competitor in Missoula
NPR: With revised masking rules, will things change for store and restaurant workers?
The Atlantic: Speech therapy shows the difficult tradeoffs of wearing masks
The Washington Post: A college student’s project helped free his childhood friend from prison
Politico: New York is about to let noncitizens vote. It could reshape local politics forever.
Kaiser Health News: Seeking to shift costs to Medicare, more employers move retirees to Advantage plans
NPR: Here’s what experts say Biden gets right in his new mental health plan
The Atlantic: Restaurants learned the wrong pandemic lessons
Reuters: Shipping delays may spoil food, medical shipments to Russia, Maersk says
The New York Times: Creeks, once overlooked, are now seen as assets for urban renewal
The Washington Post: Teachers second-guess letter grades as they search for a fairer way
NPR: When colleges defraud students, should the government go after school executives?
NPR: Pfizer vaccine’s protection against COVID wanes quickly in kids ages 5-11, study says
The New York Times: Were these doctors treating pain or dealing drugs?
NPR: Biden sanctions spare Russia’s energy sector. What that means for OPEC talks
Vox: What the Russian invasion of Ukraine could mean for global hunger
The Atlantic: NIMBYism reaches its apotheosis