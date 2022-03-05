Sunday Reads: March 6

Here’s this week’s reading list. Have a great week Great Falls!

Associated Press: Reading Putin: Unbalanced or cagily preying on West’s fears?

NPR: Purdue Pharma, Sacklers reach $6 billion deal with state attorneys general

Missoulian: State commission votes to allow new garbage hauling competitor in Missoula

NPR: With revised masking rules, will things change for store and restaurant workers?

The Atlantic: Speech therapy shows the difficult tradeoffs of wearing masks

The Washington Post: A college student’s project helped free his childhood friend from prison

Politico: New York is about to let noncitizens vote. It could reshape local politics forever.

Kaiser Health News: Seeking to shift costs to Medicare, more employers move retirees to Advantage plans

NPR: Here’s what experts say Biden gets right in his new mental health plan

The Atlantic: Restaurants learned the wrong pandemic lessons

Reuters: Shipping delays may spoil food, medical shipments to Russia, Maersk says

The New York Times: Creeks, once overlooked, are now seen as assets for urban renewal

The Washington Post: Teachers second-guess letter grades as they search for a fairer way

NPR: When colleges defraud students, should the government go after school executives?

NPR: Pfizer vaccine’s protection against COVID wanes quickly in kids ages 5-11, study says

The New York Times: Were these doctors treating pain or dealing drugs?

NPR: Biden sanctions spare Russia’s energy sector. What that means for OPEC talks

Vox: What the Russian invasion of Ukraine could mean for global hunger

The Atlantic: NIMBYism reaches its apotheosis

