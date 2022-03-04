Business Bites: OP closed; Paniolo Cafe open; Life in Bloom opening; Mike’s Movies closing; Act Normal Theater performing in March

OP

The Other Place, or OP, is closing.

Ryan Pachek purchased the business and the location will be closed down for a few months for remodeling. They’re waiting on approvals and permits, Pachek said.

They’re going to remodel and reopen as Whiskey Falls Casino he said.

They’re working on finalizing a kitchen tenant, he said.

Karpeles

The Karpeles Manuscript Library was planning a location at 1300 1st Ave. N. but has dropped that plan, according to their local manager.

Paniolo Cafe

Paniolo Cafe has opened at 600 Central Ave., Suite 109.

It’s Hawaiian style food with sandwiches and baked goods that change weekly.

Life in Bloom

Life in Bloom, a local florist, is opening a retail shop soon at 525 Central Ave.m Suite 5A on the main floor of the Times Square building.

Novco

The city issued a demolition permit for the former Novco building at 711 10th Ave. S. in December. We do know what the plans are for that site, but are waiting on confirmation from the company.

Starbucks

Yes, another Starbucks is being built currently at 1626 10th Ave. S. with a drive-through.

We reported in December that the city had issued the building permit, and in October that the demolition permit had been issued for the former China Buffet building.

Business Bites: The Commons on Central coming to former JJs Bakery; The Wild Hare renovation progressing; demo permit issued for former China Buffet; Studio Barre celebrating third anniversary; Cassiopeia hosting events; Hi-Line Climbing expansion continuing; NWGF acquires more land

Starbucks confirmed to The Electric that the new location will replace the location in front of Holiday Village Mall.

That relocation will occur when construction is complete toward the end of 2022, according to Starbucks.

Starbucks employees at the Mall location will have the option to transfer to the new store, which will employ about 22 people, according to the company.

Mike’s Movies and More

Mike’s Movies and More is closing. The shop off 3rd Street Northwest, near The Do Bar and Subway will be open through March but the owner is retiring.

“If you are interested in buying the business or a big chunk of inventory, contact me at 406-453-0684, during store hours. At this point, I am only selling duplicate copies or movies that haven’t rented in ages. I want to hang on to some of the good ones because…. I like movies. I will continue renting through March if your account is up to date. I appreciate my customers, employees, former employees, my family and everyone who had a hand in the success of Mike’s Movies & More. It’s been a fun ride, but I have to admit that I’m a little bit excited for the sequel,” the owner posted to the shop’s Facebook page this week.

Act Normal Theater

Act Normal Theater is performing ‘A Comedy of Tenors’ dinner theater for the month of March in the Times Square event center at 525 Central Ave.

Tickets and more information are available on their website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

