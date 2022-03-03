CCSO planning to purchase body cameras for deputies

The Cascade County Sheriff’s OFfice is seeking bids for body worn cameras for all deputies in the department.

Bids are due April 8 and the purchase is being funded in part with a $106,000 Small Rural Tribal Body Worn Camera Grant, according to Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

Slaughter said the decision to purchase the cameras came out of project done through the lieutenant selection process that required the candidates to evaluate the implementation of body cameras and address:

Are body cams necessary? Is it feasible?

Start-up costs; yearly storage/maintenance costs; data storage?

Pros vs. cons of having body cameras; compatible with current WatchGuard system?

Are body cameras desired by our county attorney, deputies, etc.?

Any legal issues related to your proposal; sample policy?

Equipment proposed?

Slaughter said that the department is working on policies for the use of the cameras and once selected, the company will also come to CCSO and conduct training. He said that they have also been using sample policies from other agencies as a model.

CCSO currently has cameras in the patrol vehicles and officials are hopeful they’ll be able to integrate those with the body cameras.

Other sheriffs offices in Montana are already using body cameras, but they aren’t as common in those offices as police departments, Slaughter said.

The Great Falls Police Department does not currently use body cameras.

“Due to the cost of equipment, storage, retention and the other associated costs, it simply is not financially feasible for us at this point. We have no short or medium length plans at this point to go to [body cameras],” GFPD Chief Jeff Newton told The Electric.

The lieutenant work project resulted found it “pretty resounding that it was a good idea that we do it,” Slaughter said.

The purchase will likely require funding beyond the grant, he said.

Slaughter said he goes back and forth on body cameras since the public perception of what they do and are used for isn’t typically accurate, but they do serve a purpose in providing additional information for investigations.

“I think they are an asset,” he said. “The deputies want them and believe in them.”

