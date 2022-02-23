Sunday Reads: Feb. 27
Enjoy the warmer, albeit windy, weather Great Falls. Here’s your weekly reading list.
Montana Free Press: COVID aid to protect Montana prisons and jails sits unused
The Flathead Beacon: The rippling effects of high housing costs
Associated Press: Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
The New York Times: Beijing Olympic ratings were the worst of any Winter Games
NPR: Global health champion Dr. Paul Farmer has died
The Washington Post: Identical twins turn 100, reflect on life of ‘scandal’ and joy: ‘People love that we’re still together’
Reuters: Canada’s parliament approves Trudeau’s emergency powers
The New York Times: Black farmers fear foreclosure as debt relief remains frozen
NPR: First-time homebuyers are getting squeezed out by investors
Wired: Why cities want old buildings taken down gently
The Washington Post: USPS finalizes plans to buy mostly gasoline-powered delivery trucks. Here’s what experts say is wrong with that.
The New York Times: Abortion pills now account for more than half of U.S. abortions
NPR: The pandemic continues to take an enormous toll on school teachers
The Washington Post: Justice Department shutters China Initiative, launches broader strategy to counter nation-state threats
The Atlantic: National cuisine is a useful illusion
NPR: CDC says Americans can now go unmasked in many parts of the country
The Washington Post: Move over, crypto. A record number of workers are becoming millionaires with their boring 401(k)s and IRAs.
NPR: Americans are fleeing to places where political views match their own
The New York Times: Fed up with Google, conspiracy theorists turn to DuckDuckGo
Associated Press: Some school systems pause diversity programs amid pushback
The New York Times: To fill empty retail space, landlords tap doctors and dentists
The Washington Post: Court ruling on social cost of carbon upends Biden’s climate plans
Mother Jones: Why big chains thrived while small restaurants died
The New York Times: Yale’s happiness professor says anxiety is destroying her students
NPR: The U.S. looks to replace a derogatory name used hundreds of times on federal lands
Associated Press: UNMC receives $2.2M grant to address nursing burnout
The Washington Post: AI outdoes radiologists when it comes to identifying hip fractures, study shows
Austin Monitor: Austin joins growing list of cities eliminating library late fines
The New York Times Style Magazine: What we write about when we write about food
NPR: Colin Kaepernick launches new initiative to offer autopsies for police-related deaths
Associated Press: Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error