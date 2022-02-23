Sunday Reads: Feb. 27

Enjoy the warmer, albeit windy, weather Great Falls. Here’s your weekly reading list.

Montana Free Press: COVID aid to protect Montana prisons and jails sits unused

The Flathead Beacon: The rippling effects of high housing costs

Associated Press: Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

The New York Times: Beijing Olympic ratings were the worst of any Winter Games

NPR: Global health champion Dr. Paul Farmer has died

The Washington Post: Identical twins turn 100, reflect on life of ‘scandal’ and joy: ‘People love that we’re still together’

Reuters: Canada’s parliament approves Trudeau’s emergency powers

The New York Times: Black farmers fear foreclosure as debt relief remains frozen

NPR: First-time homebuyers are getting squeezed out by investors

Wired: Why cities want old buildings taken down gently

The Washington Post: USPS finalizes plans to buy mostly gasoline-powered delivery trucks. Here’s what experts say is wrong with that.

The New York Times: Abortion pills now account for more than half of U.S. abortions

NPR: The pandemic continues to take an enormous toll on school teachers

The Washington Post: Justice Department shutters China Initiative, launches broader strategy to counter nation-state threats

The Atlantic: National cuisine is a useful illusion

NPR: CDC says Americans can now go unmasked in many parts of the country

The Washington Post: Move over, crypto. A record number of workers are becoming millionaires with their boring 401(k)s and IRAs.

NPR: Americans are fleeing to places where political views match their own

The New York Times: Fed up with Google, conspiracy theorists turn to DuckDuckGo

Associated Press: Some school systems pause diversity programs amid pushback

The New York Times: To fill empty retail space, landlords tap doctors and dentists

The Washington Post: Court ruling on social cost of carbon upends Biden’s climate plans

Mother Jones: Why big chains thrived while small restaurants died

The New York Times: Yale’s happiness professor says anxiety is destroying her students

NPR: The U.S. looks to replace a derogatory name used hundreds of times on federal lands

Associated Press: UNMC receives $2.2M grant to address nursing burnout

The Washington Post: AI outdoes radiologists when it comes to identifying hip fractures, study shows

Austin Monitor: Austin joins growing list of cities eliminating library late fines

The New York Times Style Magazine: What we write about when we write about food

NPR: Colin Kaepernick launches new initiative to offer autopsies for police-related deaths

Associated Press: Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error

