County approves contracts for Expo Park, road projects

Cascade County Commissioners approved multiple contracts for Montana Expo Park and road repairs during their Feb. 22 meeting.

Commissioners approved a $148,910 contract to Montana Fence for the removal and replacement of the Expo Park racetrack fence and gates.

The project includes the removal of the old metal fence, gates and posts, and the installation of about 2,500 linear feet of slat master, privacy, chain link fence and multiple gates, according to the public works department.

The county received four bids with Montana Fence of Great Falls providing the lowest bid.

Commissioners also approved a $55,232 contract to Montana School Equipment Co. of Great Falls for the removal and replacement of the existing air curtains inside the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena.

The existing non-working curtain will be removed and replaced with five sections of new curtains, according to the public works department.

County staff said it’s a sole sources item and the county only received one bid for the project.

Commissioners also approved a $17,080 contract to Big Sky Civil Engineering of Great Falls for engineering services related to road improvements for about four miles of roads in Simms.

County public works staff said they reached out to local engineering firms that had been prequalified for engineering services and received bids from BSCE and TD&H of Great Falls. BSCE submitted the low bid.

The bid amount did not require public sealed bids under state law, according to county staff.

The project includes engineering services for the bidding of a maintenance overlay project for Sims Roads for about four miles. The overlay projects includes a 0.2-foot overlay depth preserving width as much as possible, according to public works staff. The overlay will include milled end connections as applicable and plant mix strips along pullouts and approaches, according to BSCE’s bidding documents.

