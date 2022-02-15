GFPS graduation rate down slightly from last two years

The graduation rate for Great Falls Public Schools dipped slightly for the Class of 2021 to 81.7 percent, down from 82.95 for the previous year and 83 percent the year before.

The number is up from 2018 drop and the 2011 low of 76 percent.

Heather Hoyer, GFPS assistant superintendent for secondary education, told the school board during their Feb. 14 meeting that each class is different and the numbers will fluctuate but the trend line has been moving upward over the last decade.

She said that for the last graduating class, 50 percent received concentration diplomas, meaning they spent the majority of their electives in certain areas; 29 percent received a comprehensive diploma, which is the district’s general diploma; and 21 percent received honors diplomas.

Hoyer said that students can get honors diplomas with a concentration diploma.

[VIEW: Hoyer’s Feb. 14 presentation to the school board]

For the Class of 2021 cohort, Hoyer said their were 108 dropouts. But of those, 25 are still enrolled and are taking more time to get their diplomas.

“Not all kids are ready when their birthday candles say they’re ready,” Hoyer said.

Some students need more time, whether it be an extra semester or a couple of years, or they might need a break before finishing.

Hoyer said she doesn’t like to cohort dropout rate and there’s been an increase of two dropouts over the last year.

She said the number is up from 2015-2018, but that was when the district stopped restricting credits from students who got in trouble for policy violations. She said that caused the dropout numbers to dip, but may have only delayed those issues in their timelines.

Every dropout reduces the districts budget by more than $6,000 each year, according to the district.

The district and the state track on-time graduation rates versus completion rates.

For the last graduating class, the on-time rate was 81.71 percent and the completion rate is 80.54 percent.

She said she expects the completion rate to increase next year since those 25 students are still enrolled and working toward completion.

Hoyer broke down the graduation rates by race/ethnicity as well as student groups, which include free and reduced lunch; English learners; homeless; and special education.

She said that the charts show 100 percent of the Asian students graduated, but that group included five students in the last class.

The student group causing concern for the district is Native American students and the district has been implementing more programs and services to increase student success for those students.

“When we look at this, we have conversations about what pieces we don’t have in place that we need,” Hoyer said.

Of the special education group, she said the graduation rate has increase three percent over the last year and “that’s huge.” She said it demonstrates the work of that division and the teachers to help students “learn in the way that best meets their ability.”

Among homeless students, the graduation rate was 52.2 percent.

She said the district has one of the largest populations of homeless students in the state and it’s something teachers and staff are talking about and efforts to help them.

“We know that we have work to do with our homeless students,” Hoyer said.

Jeff Gray, school board chair, said that graduation rate among students is unacceptable and asked “what can we do as a community.”

Hoyer said that this year the district has used some of their COVID relief funds to focus on homeless students.

Hoyer said that Ryan Hart, a student services coordinator, has been working with homeless students. She said that Hart’s team is working with students and their families to build trust, capacity and self confidence.

The team is conducting home visits, delivering food, helping get them to doctors appointments and job interviews.

“He’s doing a whole multitude of pieces here within the district,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer encouraged members of the public to get involved with agencies that are working with homeless students, particularly Alliance for Youth and United Way of Cascade County.

“This is a community lift,” Hoyer said. “It’s not going to be fixed overnight.”

Kim Skornogoski, school board member, said the on-time graduation rate is lower for GFPS than other districts, but that the completion rate is on par with other districts.

She said that’s because they “do not give up on kids…whether it meets within this neat timeline.”

Skornogoski works for United Way and said that the issues preventing students from graduating on time don’t start within the school walls.

Homelessness is a major factor.

“How the heck do we expect them to focus on their homework,” if they’re homeless, Skornogoski said. “This isn’t a school problem, this is a community problem.”

Hoyer said the district is last compared to other AA districts in the stata.

The overall statewide graduation rate is 86.13 percent.

The highest for 2021 was Bozeman with 89.26 percent. and Missoula had 88.52 percent.

She said GFPS staff are in regular communication with other districts and they all share best practices, what’s working and ideas on improving graduation rates.

The district also has a number of programs to reduce barriers to earning diplomas, preparing for college and developing career skills.

Those include HiSET; College and Career Readiness Center; secondary life skills; Montana Youth Challenge; Intensive academic programming; Alliance for Youth; licensed addiction and behavioral therapists; PGEC and personalized experiences.

Students can’t qualify for the Montana Youth Challenge program, operated by the Montana National Guard, until they’re 16, so officials are also looking at programs for students in the 14-16 age bracket.

She said addictions, trauma and homelessness are driving problems in terms of academics.

If a student is hungry, being abused or homeless “and if you can’t see yourself alive in five years let alone graduating in four,” Hoyer said.

The district is developing a new program for students aged 14-16 since the state changes laws allowing those students to enter the workforce to start developing soft skills if they have an education plan.

The district also works with the Great Falls Career and College Readiness Center to help prepare students for college or careers.

