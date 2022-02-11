City planning to use state gas tax funds for two road projects

During their Feb. 15 meeting, City Commissioners will consider a resolution to authorize the public works director or his designee to request the city’s distribution of the Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act funds from the Montana Department of Transportation.

The BarSAA funding was created in the 2017 Legislature with a graduated six cent increase in the motor fuel tax by fiscal year 2023. Under the law, each fiscal year, 35 percent or $9.8 million of the proceeds, whichever is greater, is allocated to MDT and the remainder is allocated to local governments.

Municipalities may request distribution of their funds beginning March 1 annually and local governments must match all BaRSAA distributions with a 5 percent funding match.

In February 2020, the City Commission approved a request for the city’s portion and planned to use it for the Upper River Road overlay project. Some of the funds were used for the Encino Drive project.

The city did the Upper River Road project last summer.

The city can use the BaRSAA funds for the construction, reconstruction, maintenance, and repair of city streets, alleys, and bridges that the city has the responsibility to maintain.

This year, the city is planning to use the funds for the East Fiesta Street reconstruction and the Giant Springs Road slide repair.

“The East Fiesta reconstruction project will include removal of the existing portland cement concrete pavement and base course; proper compaction of the subgrade soils; installation of drainage elements; installation of a separation and subgrade support fabric; installation and compaction of new base course; asphaltic concrete pavement and installing ADA compliant curb ramps,” according to the city staff report.

“The Giant Springs Road slide repair will investigate and repair the existing road embankment that is sloughing and generating a potential hazard to the public. There is a significant risk that the current slide area will continue to expand enough to block the River’s Edge Trail and/or cause damage to Giant Springs Road. The proposed project will include geotechnical investigation of the slide area and implementing recommended repairs,” according to the staff report.

The estimated budget for the East Fiesta project is $991,947.37.

The proposed resolution will allow the city to request $940,326.21.

The city’s 5 percent match of $47,016.31 and remaining $4,604.85 will come from Public Works street division’s maintenance funds, according to public works.

The estimated budget for the Giant Springs Road slide project is $800,000.

The proposed resolution will allow the city to request $267,643.98.

The city’s 5 percent match of $13,382.20 and remaining $518,973.82 will also come from the street division’s maintenance funds.

