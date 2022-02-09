County’s case rate drops for first time since start of the year, but remains high

Cascade County added 1,248 new COVID cases over the last week, bringing the total to 22,181, according to the weekly update from the City-County Health Department.

The county’s new case rate is 219.1 per 100,000. That rate is still high but it’s the first time it’s come down since the start of the year, according to data from CCHD.

The case rate is the average of daily new cases over the last week and is calculated on Wednesdays.

The new positivity rate is 32.4 percent, according to CCHD, which is still high.

There were 128 new breakthrough cases over the last week, bringing the total since February 2021 to 2,099.

According to the state dashboard, there have been 92,340 doses administered in the county and 37,523 people, or 49 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

As of Feb. 7, there were 46 COVID patients hospitalized at Benefis Health System, of those, 20 were vaccinated, according to the hospital.

Seven were in the ICU and of those, one was vaccinated. Three were on ventilators, according to the hospital.

According to the state’s weekly report, there were 114 non-COVID patients hospitalized at Benefis.

There were three COVID and 14 non-COVID patients hospitalized at Great Falls Clinic, according the the state’s weekly report.

As of Feb. 8, there were 86 cases associated with Great Falls Public Schools, according to the district.

