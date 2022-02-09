County soliciting bids for Expo Park roof replacement

Cascade County is in the planning stages of the design and construction of the removal of the old roof and installation of about 100,000 square feet of flat rubberized new roofing, to the existing Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena, and Exhibition Hall facilities, located within Montana ExpoPark, at 400 3rd St. N.W.

The county opened the project for bids, which are due Feb. 24.

Commissioner Don Ryan said, “we are soliciting bids to get firm projections of costs. Once that is done, we will be able to determine the feasibility and possible funding sources.”

Ryan said once they open bids on Feb. 24, they’ll determine how to proceed.

According to the bid announcement posted on the county website, the county anticipates that preliminary design will start in the spring and construction would begin this summer.

Construction would take place when the buildings are occupied, according to the bid documents.

“Design documents will need to show the proposed phasing, sitework access, security measures and controls that the general contractor will need to provide during construction,” according to the bid announcement on the county website.

If the project is approved, the county will also solicit for architectural and engineering services to assist in the project.

Proposals are due Feb. 24 and once opened, will be given to a three-person committee to evaluate, according to the bid announcement.

Recommendations will be presented to the commission at a future public meeting.

