Sunday Reads: Feb. 6

This week’s reading list. Don’t blow away out there.

The Washington Post: ‘The mother lode’: Cities and counties across America clamor for slice of new infrastructure funds

GBH News: Wu taps Roxbury campaign organizer to lead new Boston Office of Black Male Advancement

The New York Times: The man who found homelessness and won (sort of)

Variety: Super Bowl ads are sold out, many at record prices as high as $7 million

The New York Times: A deluge of medical waste is swamping the globe, a U.N. report says.

NPR: From slavery to socialism, new legislation restricts what teachers can discuss

The Washington Post: Mel Mermelstein, Auschwitz survivor who challenged Holocaust deniers, dies at 95

The New York Times: Where are rents rising the most?

The Washington Post: Why artists are leaving Spotify

NPR: Therapists say a new law requiring upfront cost estimates could discourage patients

The Washington Post: He spiked his father’s tea to access $400,000 in cryptocurrency. His dad awoke two days later.

The New York Times: COVID-19 commission modeled on 9/11 inquiry draws bipartisan backing

PBS News Hour: Why the COVID death rate in the U.S. is so much higher than other wealthy nations

NPR: Discovery of HIV variant shows virus can evolve to be more severe — and contagious

Bloomberg: Meta faces historic stock rout after Facebook growth stalled

The Washington Post: Russia could seize Kyiv in days and cause 50,000 civilian deaths in Ukraine, U.S. assessments find

The Economist: America is uniting against Vladimir Putin

The Washington Post: Wetlands and radioactive soil: How Ukraine’s geography could influence a Russian invasion

The New Yorker: How a city close to the Ukraine-Russia border has been shaped by war

Foreign Affairs: When redlines fail

Reuters: JBS reaches ‘icebreaker’ settlement of beef price-fixing claims

Military Times: Chicken tries to sneak into the Pentagon

The Washington Post: FBI investigating HBCU bomb threats as a hate crime, suspects juveniles may be involved

NPR: Some families are being forced to choose between remote learning and school meals

Recode: Dirty energy pays more than clean energy. That’s a problem.

The Washington Post: D.C. government will send $10,000 checks to the city’s day-care workers

NPR: A victims speaks out about the sex abuse case at the University of Michigan

The Atlantic: Book bans are targeting the history of oppression

The New Yorker: The radical woman behind ‘Goodnight Moon’

NPR: A White House push to help Wyoming town go nuclear is cautiously embraced

The Washington Post: Amazon raises prices for Prime members

PBS News Hour: For low-income Pittsburgh, clean air remains an elusive goal

Civil Eats: A Native American food truck is keeping tribal cultures alive

The Washington Post: A man in a ‘Star Wars’ costume gives free masks to travelers. Meet ‘The Maskalorian.’

Associated Press: Argentina reels as toxic batch of cocaine kills at least 23

USA Today: Are people leaving Facebook? It depends, but some young users call it ‘cluttered’ and ‘dated’

The Washington Post: Facebook’s dream of connecting the whole world is dead (analysis)

The New York Times: The loneliest mountaineer on Everest

NPR: A small island nation has cooked up not 1, not 2 but 5 COVID vaccines. It’s Cuba!

The Washington Post: We all learned a painful lesson from Facebook. Now Facebook is learning it, too. (opinion)

