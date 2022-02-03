New principal named for Paris Gibson Education Center; Drew and Ruth Uecker retiring this year

Great Falls Public Schools said Feb. 3 that it had selected Yenta Jaques as the new principal for Paris Gibson Education Center.

The district sought a new principal since Drew Uecker is retiring in June.

On Feb. 2, two interview panels comprised of faculty, staff, parents, students and district officials interviewed two candidates from a pool of five applicants for the position and selected Jaques.

She’ll begin as principal on July 1, pending approval by the school board.

“I could not be more excited to join the amazing staff at Paris Gibson Education Center to provide hope and opportunities for students seeking their education at Paris Gibson. I believe wholeheartedly in the Paris model, and am eager to help prepare students for whatever their future holds,” Jaques said in a release.

Jaques started with GFPS in 2005 as a business teacher at Skyline Alternative School, according to a release.

During her teaching tenure, she helped transition Skyline to Paris Gibson Education Center.

For a year, Jaques worked to coordinate career technical education for GFPS while teaching at PGEC.

In 2020, she took a leave from her teaching position at PGEC to serve as the interim principal at West Elementary for several months.

“Finding her passion for leadership, she then moved to her current position as principal of Loy Elementary School. Yenta has a heart for public education, deep belief in innovative education, and passion for helping students learn and thrive,” according to a GFPS release.

Her husband is Ben Jaques, an elementary assistant principal for GFPS.

Together, they have two children: Traedon (17), a junior at C.M. Russell and Taylah (14), an eighth grader at North Middle School.

Uecker is retiring after more than 30 years with GFPS.

His wife, Ruth Uecker, is the assistant superintendent for K-6 at GFPS and is also retiring this year.

That job vacancy posted on Jan. 28 and Superintendent Tom Moore said the district would be interviewing candidates for that position in early March.

