Business Bites: GFDA releases housing needs study; new casino planned for 10th Avenue South; The Wild Hare set to open in March; Family Promise opening new shelter; GFPS hosting orchestra festival; Central Catholic gets donation for scholarship; AWARE working on office space; life coach accepting clients; work on downtown church ceased

The Great Falls Development Authority has released its housing market demand assessment.

The assessment, conducted by Concord Group, projected that there is demand for about 450 new housing units per year in Cascade County over the next 10 years.

Based on the expected split between owners and renters, the assessment projected that it breaks down to a need for 190 new rental units and 250 new for sale/new ownership units per year over the next decade across income levels.

New Casino

The former discount pharmacy at 601 10th Ave. S. is being remodeled into a casino, according to approved plans at the city planning office.

A permit was issued Dec. 16 for the Crown Room Casino that will include infill construction into the former drive-through areas, according to the plans.

It’s an estimated $100,000 project, according to the permit application.

The Wild Hare

The Wild Hare, in the space currently operating at Lobby Bar at 518 Central Ave., is planning to open in March.

Matt Robb, one of the partners, said that Harvest Craft Kitchen will be offering food in the space.

Matt Black, the chef at Harvest Craft Kitchen said he’ll also keep operating his current location at 220 Central Ave.

Family Promise Shelter

Family Promise is opening a new shelter on Feb. 7.

The new shelter is called Promise Place and is a duplex that will serve as temporary shelter for up to two families who need a home. While at the shelter, the families will each create a plan to end their homelessness with the help of staff, according to the agency.

“Having a safe place for at least two families now is the first step in providing shelter that gives families the breathing room to address all issues that caused them to be in this situation. We hope that by providing shelter, we can help families focus upon getting the help they need to attain a stable home,” Executive Director Cari Yturri said in a release.

Previously, families were hosted by local churches which required the families to move to a different host church on a weekly basis. The rotational sheltering model is not sustainable knowing that COVID safety and building safety protocols need to be considered, according to the agency.

Going forward, a static site shelter such as Promise Place is more appropriate for families and volunteers in that the families do not have to move weekly and volunteers instead of expending their energy on hosting families in their churches and moving them can now focus on providing hospitality, mentoring and meals, according to the agency.

“We strive to provide whatever a family requires to get back on their feet, whether that is help finding a career or saving for a down payment on their first house,” Yturri said in a release.

Family Promise will also continue the services currently offered: eviction prevention, landlord mediation, emergency sheltering at hotels, emergency food and shuttle transportation, according to the agency.

The Day Center, located at Central Christian Church, 1019 Central Ave., will also continue to provide laundry and showers as well as computers for completing school assignments and applications for job and housing.

Family Promise relies on volunteer services to help the families. Those wishing to work at the Day Center or to provide meals for Promise Place Shelter or donate should call 406-564-5267 or visit the website.

Orchestra Festival

Great Falls Public Schools is hosting the AA Orchestra Festival Feb. 7-8 with 7 p.m. concerts both days in the Great Falls High School auditorium. Admission is free.

Orchestras from Helena High and Helena Capital will be joining music students from C.M. Russell and Great Falls High for this event. Students will rehearse for two days in two full orchestra configurations with guest conductors will be Luis Milan from the University of Montana and Jeremy Woolstenhulme from Northview High School in Georgia.

Monday night’s concert will feature the individual orchestras as they play selections for each other and Tuesday will feature the mass orchestras under the direction of the guest conductors.

Central Catholic scholarship

Alumnus Tom Heisler and his wife, Mary Jane, have donated $250,000 to the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Montana to launch the new Tom and Mary Jane Heisler Family Scholarship Endowment.

Heisler graduated in 1961 from Great Falls Central Catholic High School. He met his future wife, Mary Jane, while a student there, and several of his siblings attended Central as well, according to a release.

The Heisler’s have owned several different businesses in Great Falls over the last 52 years and attribute much of their success to the education and support they received as students at Central, according to the release.

“The Heislers invite others—especially those who had the good fortune of attending Central—to join them in supporting this endowment. The goal is to enable students whose families would otherwise be unable to afford the tuition to secure an excellent Catholic education for their high schoolers,” according to a release.

For more information, contact Wes Ross, advancement director for Great Falls Central Catholic High School, at wross@greatfallscentral.org or (406) 216-3344 ext. 104.

M’Lynda Elliott Coaching

M’Lynda Elliot works with high achieving women who no longer find fulfillment in their life.

“If you are struggling to find joy in these challenging times, coaching maybe a good fit for you. I can teach you tools and techniques to manage your mind and create the results you desire. If it’s improving relationships, setting and achieving goals or just feeling better let’s set up a time to go over how coaching can get you where you want to go,” according to Elliot.

She is accepting new clients and a free consult can be booked by emailing her at mlynda.elliott@gmail.com.

Find her on Instagram at mlyndaelliottcoaching or her website.

AWARE Inc.

The city has issued a permit for the building at 3360 10th Ave. S. for a window replacement and tenant improvement package for the west portion of the building for AWARE Inc.

It’s an estimated $350,000 project, according to the permit application.

Montana Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians

The Montana Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians have purchased the former Access Fitness at 715 13th Ave. S.

According to the tribe, they are planning to reopen the facility and operate it as a wellness/fitness center.

Downtown Church

Renovation work at 427 Central Ave., the corner of 5th Street and Central Avenue, has ceased.

The city approved a conditional use permit to Calvary Chapel of Cascade County to renovate the space and use as a worship facility.

The permit was good for one year and has expired and the church never applied for a building permit for the work. Since the permit has expired, the church would have to apply for another permit and the city planning office said they have not indicated any plans to do so.

Approval of the church had also caused some concern to downtown business owners because of a state law restricting the sale of on-premise alcohol within 600 feet of a church.

To adjust for that conflict in the downtown area, City Commissioners approved an ordinance to remove that restriction in city zoning districts where the sale of alcohol and churches are already allowed to exist. The change did not affect the distance requirement for alcohol sales from schools or anything related to casinos.

